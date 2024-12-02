Kaidon Salter announces plans to enter transfer portal
Conference USA MVP Kaidon Salter announced he will enter the transfer portal on Monday, possibly ending his career at Liberty.
The quarterback entered the portal at the end of last season but decided to return to Liberty. The Flames finished one game shy of the conference championship game this season after winning last year's championship.
Now, Salter figures to be one of the top targets in the portal along with fellow quarterbacks Miller Moss (USC) and Rickie Collins (LSU).
After scoring 44 total touchdowns last season with just six interceptions, Salter came down to Earth a bit in 2024 with just 22 total touchdowns, and still only six interceptions.
What made Salter so dynamic in 2023 was the use of his legs. He ran for 1,089 yards, which was second in C-USA behind his own teammate, Quinton Cooley. Now, Salter will likely have the chance to compete for a College Football Playoff berth at a Power Four program next season in his final year of eligibility.
Oregon just went back-to-back years with transfers in Bo Nix (Auburn) and Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma/UCF), and will need another quarterback when Gabriel leaves after this season. Ohio State will likely need a quarterback since Kansas State transfer Will Howard will graduate and the same thing applies for Oregon State/Clemson transfer D.J. Uiagaleilei down at Florida State and Washington State transfer Cameron Ward at Miami.
The transfer portal will be open from Dec. 9-28 for Salter since the Flames won't be part of the College Football Playoff, meaning some schools will be spending the next week preparing NIL packages for the best dual-threat quarterback on the market.
