How the College Football Playoff rankings will look after Week 14

By Joe Lago

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) does a back flip during a break in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) does a back flip during a break in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The College Football Playoff picture is coming into view.

Bids haven't been officially clinched — conference championship game winners in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC will gain automatic bids next week — but some teams have essentially secured spots in the 12-team tournament.

Even if they lose their conference title games next week, Oregon, Texas, Penn State and Georgia are CFP-bound. Other locks are Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and likely Indiana. Either SMU or Clemson will represent the ACC. Boise State will get in if it wins the Mountain West championship.

Here is how the CFP rankings and bracket should look going into Conference Championship Week.

1. OREGON (12-0).
Won 49-21 vs. Washington (6-6).
Next game: Dec. 7 vs. Penn State (11-1) in Indianapolis for Big Ten championship.

2. TEXAS (11-1).
Won 17-7 at Texas A&M (8-4).
Next game: Dec. 7 vs. Georgia (10-2) in Atlanta for SEC championship.

3. PENN STATE (11-1).
Won 44-7 vs. Maryland (4-8).
Next game: Dec. 7 vs. Oregon (12-0) in Indianapolis for Big Ten championship.

4. NOTRE DAME (11-1).
Won 49-35 at USC (6-6).
Next game: TBD.

5. GEORGIA (10-2).
Won 44-42 vs. Georgia Tech (7-4) in 8 overtimes.
Next game: Dec. 7 vs. Texas (11-1) in Atlanta for SEC championship.

6. OHIO STATE (10-2).
Lost 13-10 vs. Michigan (7-5).
Next game: TBD.

7. TENNESSEE (10-2).
Won 36-23 at Vanderbilt (6-6).
Next game: TBD.

8. SMU (11-1).
Won 38-6 vs. California (6-6).
Next game: Dec. 7 vs. Clemson (9-3) in Charlotte for ACC championship.

9. INDIANA (11-1).
Won 66-0 vs. Purdue (1-11).
Next game: TBD.

10. BOISE STATE (11-1).
Won 34-18 vs. Oregon State (5-7).
Next game: Dec. 6 vs. UNLV (10-2) for Mountain West championship.

11. ALABAMA (9-3).
Won 28-14 vs. Auburn (5-7).
Next game: TBD.

12. ARIZONA STATE (10-2).
Won 49-7 at Arizona (4-8).
Next game: vs. Iowa State (10-2) in Arlington for Big 12 championship.

13. SOUTH CAROLINA (9-3).
Won 17-14 at Clemson (9-3).
Next game: TBD.

14. MIAMI (10-2).
Lost 42-38 at Syracuse (9-3).
Next game: TBD.

15. CLEMSON (9-3).
Lost 17-14 vs. South Carolina (9-3).
Next game: Dec. 7 vs. SMU (11-1) in Charlotte for ACC championship.

16. MISSISSIPPI (9-3).
Won 26-14 vs. Mississippi (2-10).
Next game: TBD.

17. TULANE (9-3).
Won 34-24 vs. Memphis (10-2).
Next game: Dec. 6 at Army (10-1) for AAC championship.

18. IOWA STATE (10-2).
Won 29-21 vs. Kansas State (8-4).
Next game: Dec. 7 vs. Arizona State (10-2) in Arlington for Big 12 championship.

19. BYU (10-1).
Won 30-18 vs. Houston (4-8).
Next game: TBD.

20. MISSOURI (9-3).
Won 28-21 vs. Arkansas (6-6).
Next game: TBD.

21. UNLV (10-2).
Won 38-14 vs. Nevada (3-10).
Next game: Dec. 6 at Boise State (11-1) in Mountain West championship.

22. ILLINOIS (9-3).
Won 38-26 at Northwestern (4-8).
Next game: TBD.

23. COLORADO (9-3).
Won 52-0 vs. Oklahoma State (3-9).
Next game: TBD.

24. ARMY (10-1).
Won 29-24 vs. UTSA (6-6).
Next game: Dec. 6 vs. Tulane (9-3) for AAC championship.

25. SYRACUSE (9-3).
Won 42-38 vs. Miami (10-2).
Next game: TBD.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PROJECTIONS
First-round byes:
1. Oregon (Big Ten champion)
2. Texas (SEC champion)
3. SMU (ACC champion)
4. Boise State (Mountain West champion)
First-round games:
No. 12 Arizona State (Big 12 champion) at No. 5 Penn State (at-large)
No. 11 Alabama (at-large) at No. 6 Notre Dame (at-large)
No. 10 Indiana (at-large) at No. 7 Georgia (at-large)
No. 9 Tennessee (at-large) at No. 8 Ohio State (at-large)

