Josh Allen announces engagement on Instagram
By Joe Lago
When asked last Wednesday about his Week 12 bye, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said it was "fantastic."
“It was great," he told reporters. "Got some sun. Hung out with family. It was fantastic."
On Friday, Allen shed more light on his week off. It definitely wasn't a run-of-the-mill bye.
Allen posted on Instagram a photo of him proposing to his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld to announce that the NFL star and actress/singer are now engaged.
Last year, Allen confirmed that he and Steinfeld were dating shortly after the two were photographed together in New York City. Last season, Steinfeld traveled to watch Allen play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where she was shown on the video board.
This season, she has been photographed at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park as well as various events with Allen in the Buffalo area.
The 27-year-old Steinfeld earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in "True Grit." Her pop music career comprises several singles and two EPs, including “Half Written Story” in 2020.
