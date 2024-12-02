Michigan, Ohio State fined for Saturday's extracurricular activities
By Max Weisman
The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday that it will be fining both Ohio State and Michigan $100,000 for the fight that ensued at midfield when Michigan players attempted to plant a Michigan flag on the Block 'O'. The teams exchanged blows for a couple of minutes before players were separated by police officers, who used pepper spray in an attempt to end the fighting.
The Wolverines upset the No. 2 Buckeyes 13-10, extending their winning streak over their most hated rival to four games. The group of Ohio State seniors who lost to Michigan in all four of their attempts just couldn't stand to see Michigan players celebrate on their field again.
“Now there is some skirmishes on the field. An unsportsmanlike gesture by Michigan,” Gus Johnson, Fox's lead College Football announcer, said on the broadcast. “It’s unnecessary, they won the game. No need to be disrespectful.”
“Incredibly ugly scene for a beautiful rivalry. Gus, you hate to see this,” added analyst Joel Klatt.
Ohio State released a statement after the fines were announced.
"We respect the Big Ten Conference's decision in this matter," the statement read. "What happened post-game yesterday was unfortunate. Good sportsmanship is always important in everything we do at Ohio State. Moving forward, we will continue to examine and address our post-game protocols to ensure our student-athletes, coaches, visiting teams and staff safely exit the field."
Michigan running back Kalel Mullings, on the Fox broadcast postgame, told sideline reporter Jenny Taft that "some people got to learn how to lose," a direct shot at the Buckeyes.
Multiple other rivalry games had fights similar to the one at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, between North Carolina and NC State, Florida and Florida State, Arizona and Arizona State and Texas and Texas A&M. Expect fines to be levied on those teams as well.
