LeBron James reaches unfortunate 3-point stat for first time ever
LeBron James is among the few active players who have seen the modern-day NBA transition from the old way of attacking the paint to most teams chucking as many shots as possible from the three-point line.
Evidently, when the King entered the league, the majority of his offense was focused on scoring from either the paint or the mid-range.
However, the 39-year-old has adjusted to the league's transition to three-point shot and developed the skill over the past few years.
Speaking of his shooting from deep, up until a few games ago, James was having a career year from deep, but he is seemingly stuck in a slump right now. Following a terrible shooting from beyond the arc, James is now 0-20 over his last four games.
Despite never being considered a three-point shooter in his career, this is the worst stretch of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's NBA career. It feels like 'Father Time' has finally caught up to the King.
Aside from his poor shooting, James still has the worst +/- on the team so far, another rare stat to see. Although he had 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 14 assists in the Lakers' 105-104 win over the Utah Jazz, his performance was overshadowed by a 0-9 showing from deep.
For the season, his three-point shooting has now dropped to 35.7% as his slump continues to last. Does James need to make a change to his approach on the court? Or is it simply that Year 22 will be the final season of the incredible superstar in the league? Only time will tell.
