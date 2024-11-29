Embarrassing Bears, a surprise QB return and leftover turkey jerky in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Let your turkey hangover subside and take a break from looking for Black Friday deals — they ain't going anywhere fast...Let's go...Matt Eberflus reportedly fired as Chicago Bears head coach...Bears president Kevin Warren: I support G.M. Ryan Poles and decision to fire Matt Eberflus...Smartest move for Bears? Call time out after the second-down sack...Jags' Lawrence expected to return vs. Texans...Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence eyes return, won't rule out surgery...Leftover Thanksgiving turkey is destined to be jerky...Leftover turkey jerky recipe...Enjoying what's left...Angel Reese destroys a fan for criticizing her inability to make layups...For the first time in a long time, UConn is vulnerable...Lonzo Ball's latest controversial Kobe Bryant take angers NBA fans...NBA fans troll Kyrie Irving for his recent 'Earth is flat' take...Tom Brady calls out Daniel Jones in wake of his signing with Minnesota...How Shaquille O'Neal's mother resolved his beef with Kobe Bryant...The NFC North is historically good this season...NBC honors John Madden on Thanksgiving by taking the original Madden Cruiser on one last trip...Agent's Take: Five players making good use of contract year, including Vikings' Sam Darnold
Unpacking Turkey Day's fantasy football leftovers
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Which players and teams will turn heads?
Missing ingredient: Horns and Aggies renew storied and bitter rivalry
Tom Brady ripped for not actually eating a Turkducken during Fox broadcast
Dolphins player used familiar word to describe team’s effort against Packers
Another potential Bill Belichick destination reportedly opens up
Daniel Jones: I'm looking to get better, see where I can help out
Saquon Barkley experiencing 'different type of happy' with Eagles
Travis Hunter’s emphatic Heisman Trophy closing argument
Patrick Mahomes becomes Chiefs leader in career touchdown passes
Give this man his trophy
Based on Sunday's forecast for Buffalo, better hope she likes snow
Hopefully someone brought the gravy
Intriuging, but there's a long time until April
The walk of fame in Kansas City
This sounds almost too Jets-ian to be true
A day later, it still doesn't seem real
This will make his leftover turkey taste a little bit better
If you remember Cam in 2020, he's not one to be talking about arm strength
Thanksgiving with some Lions-style Halloween vibes
So about that Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Garnett "Honey Nut Cheerios" beef
It's too bad for the Patriots Gonzo plays defense
