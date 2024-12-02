Cooper DeJean 'didn't expect' to put Derrick Henry 'on the ground.'
By Joe Lago
The Philadelphia Eagles have come a long way from head coach Nick Sirianni's "clown behavior" toward the hometown fans. They've won eight straight games to improve to 10-2 and position themselves as a legitimate threat to the Detroit Lions in the NFC.
While the offense has leaned on Saquon Barkley, who's responded with an MVP-caliber first season in Philly, the defense is being hailed as the best reason why the Eagles can make a Super Bowl run after slowing down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's 24-19 road win.
Under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the Eagles' young talent amassed by general manager Howie Roseman on that side of the ball (namely defensive tackle Jalen Carter) is beginning to play up to its immense potential. One of the most impressive plays on Sunday was made by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.
DeJean showed just how tough the Philly D has become when he took down Ravens running back Derrick Henry all by himself in the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading 21-12.
DeJean's incredible solo tackle was celebrated on social media as the perfect form tackle and hailed as a teaching moment for high school football coaches everywhere.
And yes, the 6-foot, 198-pound DeJean was just as surprised as everyone watching the Eagles-Ravens game that he was able to stop the 6-2, 247-pound Henry so easily.
"I didn't expect to fully pick him up and put him on the ground," DeJean said. "It kind of just happened like that. I'm just trying to do my job and make the tackle."
"He's a big dude. I felt it, for sure. Luckily, he was just turning around, so he didn't really see me coming. I sneaked up on him and was able to make the tackle."
DeJean's clutch third-down stop limited Henry to a 3-yard reception, and it forced Baltimore to go for it on fourth-and-8. Jackson's incompletion gave the Eagles the ball with 6:11 left in the game. They sealed the victory with 1:07 to play on Josh Elliott's 35-yard field goal.
DeJean's takedown of Henry was a popular topic after the game. “He looks small,” Eagles linebacker Zack Baun told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “but he plays big.”
