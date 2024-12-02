Anthony Davis confidently downplays Jazz star's botched game-winner
The Los Angeles Lakers barely avoided another defeat in the 2024-25 NBA season during their recent game vs. the Utah Jazz.
Although the Lakers improved their record to 12-8 following a one-point win over the Jazz, Collin Sexton came incredibly close to shattering the Purple and Gold's ambitions.
The star guard penetrated through the Lakers' defense in the final seconds of the game, and he seemingly won the game with an incredible layup, despite being defended by Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
LeBron James reaches unfortunate 3-point stat for first time ever
However, Sexton's game-winner was called off due to Jazz head coach Will Hardy calling a timeout right before the shot went in. Ultimately, many fans believe that the Lakers avoided trouble, but Davis believes he was never concerned about Sexton's attempt.
"Collin got down here, and I was actually going for the block, but I heard the whistle, so I stopped," Davis said during the postgame conference. "He did make it, but I don't know if he would've made it, I probably would've blocked it."
Davis was confident in his response as the Unibrow was never worried about Sexton's potential game-winner. Sure, we will never know who would have won if Hardy hadn't called for a timeout.
But considering Davis is one of the best defenders in the world, giving him the benefit of the doubt wouldn't hurt. Either way, it was a huge blunder on Hardy's part.
The Jazz coach even admitted that he robbed Sexton of his game-winner against the Lakers in the postgame conference. Hardy's team has now fallen to an abysmal 4-16 record as they currently hold the 14th seed in the Western Conference.
