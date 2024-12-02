Christian McCaffrey suffers injury in latest blow for 49ers
By Max Weisman
During the San Francisco 49ers 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury in his right knee in what is feared to be season-ending, according to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
"I think potentially [it's season-ending]," Shanahan said after San Francisco's loss. "I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I'm not exactly sure yet."
McCaffrey will undergo testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury and whether or not he can play in the 49ers remaining games. At 5-7, San Francisco is a couple of games out of a playoff spot in the NFC, the Niners likely can't lose any of their remaining games if they want to make it back to the postseason.
Early in the second quarter of Sunday night's game McCaffrey took a pitch to the right and planted his foot, but as he turned upfield he slid to the ground instead of turning it upfield. According to ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the injury happened a few plays prior, on an 18-yard gain.
At the time of McCaffrey's injury, he had seven carries for 53 yards and two receptions for 14 receiving yards. McCaffrey had been working back from an injury that kept him out of the Niners first eight games and seemed to be on his way to his best game of the season, with 53 yards through a quarter-and-a-half before his injury.
If McCaffrey can't play next week against the Chicago Bears, Jordan Mason will get the starting role like he did when McCaffrey was out to begin the season. Mason rushed for 685 yards and two touchdowns in the eight games without CMC. San Francisco will look to end a three-game losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive against the Bears at home next Sunday.
