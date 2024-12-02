Steph Curry thinks slumping Warriors need to make changes
By Joe Lago
Steve Kerr's coaching decisions will be scrutinized no matter what.
When Team USA was in the process of bringing home gold at the Paris Olympics, he got criticized for benching Jayson Tatum. And now that the optimism of the Golden State Warriors' surprising return to the top of the Western Conference has been eroded by a four-game losing streak, Kerr is once again being questioned about his lineup decisions.
RELATED: Moses Moody still forced to 'just deal' with limited Warriors playing time
When Steph Curry acknowledges something is wrong, though, there is definitely a problem.
Curry shared his thoughts about what can be done to end Golden State's woes Saturday after it lost 113-105 on the road to the Phoenix Suns to fall to 12-7.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater asked Curry if Kerr needs to shorten his unusual 13-man rotation, which energized the Warriors at the start of the season but has left them looking disjointed on offense and disconnected on defense during their slide to fourth place in the West.
Curry came as close to a definitive answer as he'll ever get when it comes to addressing decisions of his head coach.
"We're on a four-game losing streak, so we have to make adjustments — whatever that means," Curry told Slater. "And everybody has to be ready with what they're asked to do."
"It's the coach's job to make those hard decisions," he added. "It's our job to help him. If you're not playing, don't pout. Don't bring the locker room down. It doesn't help anybody, including yourself. Hopefully, we turn the ship around and everyone is happy."
As for moving away from the "Strength in Numbers" approach, Curry said: "We probably need to be more predictable on a night-to-night basis, so guys can get a little bit of a rhythm. Is that shortening one or two guys? Maybe."
Also crucial is who Kerr decides to put on the floor.
Lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody continue to receive inconsistent playing time while expected end-of-bench reserves get minutes. This season, Kerr has preferred wing Lindy Waters III, who's surprisingly started nine games (mostly after the season-ending injury to starter De'Anthony Melton), and guard Pat Spencer (who's on a two-way contract) over Kuminga and Moody.
Whoever plays must hit open shots when opposing defenses collapse on Curry. The onus figures to be on second-year guard Brandin Podziemski, who started against Phoenix and has shot a dismal 21.5% on 3-pointers this season.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Projecting the new Playoff rankings
CFB: This should be the end for Ryan Day at OSU
MLB: Breaking down Dodgers’ deferred payments