Dan Campbell perfectly handles Jahmyr Gibbs playbook controversy
By Joe Lago
Dan Campbell is not your typical NFL head coach, and his unique approach to the job is a big reason why he has the Detroit Lions in position to make a run at the franchise's first Super Bowl title.
Another area where Campbell strays from coaching convention is how he treats players when they make mistakes.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs committed a major faux pas when he posted a photo of teammate Jermar Jefferson on social media with the team's playbook code words on a whiteboard in the background.
When informed about Gibbs' post, Campbell said he had not heard about it and did not sound too thrilled. "I'd rather our stuff not be out there," Campbell said.
Most head coaches would've flipped out over Gibbs' blunder. On Monday, Campbell once again chose to buck curmudgeon coach convention.
While appearing on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, Campbell not only backed Gibbs, but he also dismissed the controversy as one big nothingburger.
"I don’t really give a crap," Campbell said. "I mean, if we’re gonna lose because of code words, then we’re not good enough anyway. So, I think we’ll just post the whole freaking playbook out there and every code word we’ve got. It doesn’t matter. It’s not gonna hurt us, it won’t affect us. It’s all good."
Campbell has the Lions at 11-1 and tied for the league's best record because of his tireless enthusiasm and undying optimism. He puts his trust in the coaching staff and places his faith in the players to execute game plans.
His response to the Gibbs social media situation perfectly sums up his style of leadership. Campbell doesn't sweat the small things. He remains focused on the big picture — bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Motor City.
