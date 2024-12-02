Who could the Jets start instead of Aaron Rodgers next season?
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets lost again Sunday, falling to the Seattle Seahawks 26-21, and Aaron Rodgers put up another stinker. While the Jets quarterback threw for two touchdowns, he passed for only 185 yards on 21-of-39 passing. Rodgers also threw a 92-yard pick-six in the second quarter that kept the Seahawks in the game.
Remarkably, the Jets have a 3-9 record but have been favored in nine of their games this season, the first team to have a record that bad but be favored in nine or more of their games. Rodgers hasn't thrown for more than 200 yards since Halloween, but Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said there will be no quarterback change ahead of their game at Miami next Sunday.
RELATED: Christian McCaffrey suffers injury in latest blow for 49ers
ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini reported last month that Rodgers said he wants to play in 2025, but there may not be a mutual agreement for it to be for the Jets. If that's the case, there are a couple of free-agent quarterbacks that might entice New York this offseason.
Both Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson will be free agents this coming offseason. Darnold, of course, got his start with the Jets and has had a career resurgence under Minneosta's coaching staff, but the Vikings may not want him back as JJ McCarthy becomes eligible to return from injury. As for Wilson, the Steelers have him and Justin Fields rostered right now, and they'll likely make a decision concerning one of them for next year.
Fields himself is another potential option for the Jets. The former 11th-overall pick started Pittsburgh's first six games this season, throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The Steelers went 4-2 in those games. Fields seems like the best option for the Jets out of quarterbacks who aren't currently starters. Other names include Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston and Mac Jones.
Barring a miracle, the Jets will miss the playoffs for the 14th straight season, and the organization will be asking questions again this offseason.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Projecting the new Playoff rankings
CFB: This should be the end for Ryan Day at OSU
MLB: Breaking down Dodgers’ deferred payments