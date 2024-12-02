Josh Allen strengthening his MVP candidacy
By Max Weisman
The first team to clinch their division in the 2024 NFL season is the Buffalo Bills, doing so with their 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night and the Miami Dolphins loss on Thanksgiving Day to the Green Bay Packers. Buffalo has won the AFC East five times in a row for the first time in franchise history and is looking to finally break through in the playoffs and make its first Super Bowl since 1993.
In an otherwise boring game against San Francisco -- the result of the game was never in question -- Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Amari Cooper combined for a play that you have to see to believe.
Allen got credit for both a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown on this play. Per NBC's broadcast it was the fourth time that has happened to a quarterback in NFL history. Allen had thrown for another touchdown pass earlier in the game, and during the fourth quarter, rushed for a touchdown. He finished the game with 148 yards and three total touchdowns, which remarkably includes a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown.
The Bills superstar quarterback has been performing like this for years, but the MVP award has eluded him. He finished second in 2020, third in 2022 and fifth in 2023. This year could be the year for Allen. While he's 13th in the league in passing yards, he's sixth in touchdowns and if you factor in rushing touchdowns he's fourth in the league.
The Bills are also 10-2 and ended the Chiefs undefeated season two weeks ago, meaning Buffalo needs one slip up by Kansas City and they'll have the home field advantage in the AFC playoffs for the first time since 1993. That would be MVP worthy for Allen.
