Angel Reese skips over Michael Jordan as NBA GOAT for Lakers legend
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had an unmatched impact on the growth of the NBA during his incredible career in the league.
Thanks to that, combined with his phenomenal 6-0 record in the NBA Finals, Michael Jordan is usually the first name that pops into the head of most fans when the GOAT debate is mentioned.
Sure, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has somewhat challenged MJ for the throne, but the majority of the audience still views the Chicago Bulls legend as the best player of all time.
Keeping that in mind, Angel Reese, who currently plays for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA would share the sentiment. But even though she plays for a Chicago-based team, Reese has LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal as her GOAT.
"Of all time? Oh, my God. I’mma say Shaq," Reese said.
Now, there's no doubt that O'Neal is one of the most dominant players of all time. He also has an impressive resume, but not many think of the Big Aristotle in the GOAT debate. They should, but they do not.
As for Reese, her pick is understandable since she has openly expressed having an uncle-niece relationship with the legendary center.
At the end of the day, it's her choice to pick the GOAT, but considering she shares a Chicago connection with Jordan, she may get flak for her choice by the NBA community.
