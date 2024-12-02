Azeez Al-Shaair reportedly will be suspended for hit on Trevor Lawrence
By Joe Lago
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will be suspended for his reckless hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It's just a matter of how many games the NFL will have him sit.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that a ban is coming from the NFL, which reviews all tackles of this nature.
The league might not be in a rush to determine how it disciplines Al-Shaair — and for how long — since Houston has a bye this week and doesn't play until Dec. 15, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
In the second quarter of the Texans' 23-20 victory over the Jaguars, Lawrence scrambled for a first down and slid for the final yards to make him a defenseless runner. Al-Shaair proceeded to tackle Lawrence, leading with his forearm to make the hit even more egregious.
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans called the play "unfortunate."
"That’s not what we’re coaching," Ryans told reporters afterward. "We want to be smart in everything we do and not hurt the team."
"It’s an unfortunate play. It’s not representative of who Azeez is," Ryans added. "He’s a smart player and really a great leader for us."
On Monday, Al-Shaair posted an apology to Lawrence on X/Twitter.
"I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that," he wrote. "My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you're able to get up and play the next play."
"I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed 'late' or 'unnecessary,'" he added.
