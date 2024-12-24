Eagles legend accidentally reveals Jalen Hurts' potential status for Sunday
By Tyler Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles had the worst week they could possibly have in Week 16. Not only did the team lose to the Washington Commanders, but the team also lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to a potential concussion.
The loss put the Eagles' chances at securing the number one overall seed in the NFC to a very slim margin. However, losing Hurts for the foreseeable future could even be worse. On Tuesday's edition of FOX Sports 'The Facility, ' Eagles legend LeSean McCoy may have let Hurts availability slip during a segment.
When talking about the Eagles' chances against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, McCoy told his co-hosts that Kenny Pickett would be playing instead of Hurts. The statement then had his co-hosts salivating about asking McCoy how he knew that news, to which McCoy went radio silent.
So it appears that Hurts may miss the Week 17 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. If true, it shouldn't be a sky is falling type of situation. The one seed is more than likely out of reach now. Resting Hurts would be a much better choice than not having him 100% for the postseason.
