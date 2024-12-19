The Big Lead

Johnson-Jeudy-Madden, Kaidon Salter and Week 16 in the NFL in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Thursday before Christmas week is a getaway for some...For others, it's a Thursday...Either way, let's go...Woody Johnson nixed Jerry Jeudy trade due to WR's Madden rating...Chad Johnson has hilarious exchange after Jets backed out of Jeudy trade...Kaidon Salter can thrive under Deion Sanders at Colorado, but don't expect Shedeur 2.0...Five things to know about new Colorado QB Kaidon Salter...NFL Coverage Map, Week 16: What game is on in your area on Sunday?...NFL announcer schedule and pairings for Week 16 of the 2024 season...NFL Week 16 picks straight up and against spread: Much on line for Ravens, Steelers...Nolan Arenado doesn't want to play in Houston which may start a troubling trend for Astros...The NFL is trying to steal the College Football Playoff's spotlight...Value of college Athletic Departments ranked, shows clear hierarchy in FBS...Julius Randle didn't even notice Trae Young's 'crazy' Knicks logo troll...Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother took a shot at Nikola Jokic in NBA Cup...Warriors likely hesitant to include young star in potential Jimmy Butler trade...Magic Johnson drills NBA players for not 'hating' each other...Woody Johnson nixed Jerry Jeudy trade due to WR's Madden rating...Epic football-watching slate set for Saturday with CFP openers, NFL...'He's heavy': NBA analyst criticizes Nikola Jokic for being overweight...Chiefs starting Patrick Mahomes vs. Texans despite ankle injury a potentially costly mistake...Josh Allen credits Hailee Steinfeld as 'huge part' for MVP-caliber play

Predicting 2024's most unlikely fantasy football playoff heroes

Army-Navy game draws record number of viewers after Trump’s attendance

Dennis Rodman responds to daughter Trinity after ‘alcoholic’ accusation

NFL insider addresses rumors linking Browns with Falcons' Kirk Cousins

Jeremiah Fears looks like an NBA star in the making at Oklahoma

Friedkin Group purchases Everton to become 10th US Premier League owner

EA College Football 25 is now the best-selling sports video game in history

NBA legend reportedly in talks with Amazon, NBC for media role

Sammy Sosa makes major admission about alleged PED use

The drugs young bankers use to get through the day — and night

And you wonder why the Bears have lost eight in a row

This is what happens when you have the longest playoff drought in U.S. sports

Still believe it

This almost has to happen, although he's definitely keeping the ball

Have mayo and coffee, will travel

The perfect fake punt

Another oil tycoon show if you've run out of Landman episodes to watch...

There's a lotta hair going on here

Superman begins his journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his family

Get it, get it

Got it, got it

Hot takes...ish

