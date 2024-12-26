Mike Tomlin compares Steelers to a second-tier high school team
By Max Weisman
Three weeks ago the Pittsburgh Steelers were 10-3, two games ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. After three lackluster performances, including one against the Ravens, Pittsburgh finds itself at 10-6, a game behind the Ravens in the division. In order to win their 25th division title, the Steelers need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 and the Ravens need to lose to the Cleveland Browns.
If they continue to play like they have these last three weeks, that will not happen. In fact, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin compared the Steelers' play of late to a second-tier high school team.
"You know, that sucked, to be blunt," Tomlin said. "The bottom line is junior varsity is not good enough. We’ve got to own that. But we’ve also got to look at what it is we need to do different... We’re going to take a look at it and make whatever necessary changes we need to make in the totality of this thing, because again, that doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t look good. That’s just the truth and reality of it.”
RELATED: Lamar Jackson is the greatest running quarterback of all time
The Steelers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday was a continuation of the team's downward spiral. Pittsburgh found themselves down 13-0 in the first quarter and on their first promising drive quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off in the end zone. The Steelers turned it over twice more, on a fumble and on downs, and couldn't put pressure on Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
The Steelers lost 29-10, allowing the Chiefs to clinch the top seed in the AFC and giving the Ravens sole possession of first place in the division with one game to go. The Steelers are in the playoffs already, but if they continue to play like they have been it will be another short visit to the NFL postseason for Pittsburgh. The last time they won a playoff game was the 2016 season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts’ status revealed by Philly legend
NBA: Warriors at a crossroads with their younger players
MLB: Cubs’ RSN woes explain uneven offseason
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 Announcer schedule and pairings