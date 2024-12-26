Which 9 players qualified for the 2025 Masters based on year-end rankings?
By Matt Reed
The 2025 Masters will include nine more players than last year with the additions of Lucas Glover and others based on a compilation ranking that keeps track of players' performances over a two-year period. The tournament - which will take place in April at Augusta National Golf Course - is known for keeping the size of its field smaller than other major events.
In fact, the last time The Masters invited over 100 players to play in an event was back in 1966 when the tournament featured 103 competitors.
Glover will be joined by former PGA Championship winner Jason Day, as well as Nick Dunlap, Max Greyserman, Rasmus Hojgaard, Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy and Min Woo Lee.
Glover has been one of the most outspoken players recently speaking publicly about the PGA Tour's need to grant exemptions to LIV Golf and non-PGA players for major tournaments. The veteran spoke on his Sirius XM radio show a few weeks back and suggested that with the talent playing on LIV that the PGA needs to adjust its invite process.
"If you’re going to put a top-end event, there’s some top-end, huge talent playing LIV."- Lucas Glover on PGA Tour invites
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf have reportedly had discussions about ending their feud over top players, however, there still aren't any firm guidelines on how PGA invites would change in 2025 or beyond.
All players will be aiming to dethrone last year's champion Scottie Scheffler, who captured his second green jacket after securing a four-shot win over Sweden's Ludvig Åberg. Scheffler has won two of the last three editions of The Masters, with his first title coming in 2022.
