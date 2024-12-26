"Can’t stop flopping": NBA fans cannot believe how Joel Embiid got injured during warmup
Joel Embiid's journey in the NBA has been full of ups and downs. Although the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is arguably a top-three star in the league when he is fit, he has struggled with that throughout his career.
Over the years, the NBA community has become accustomed to Embiid's elongated absences to recover from injuries.
RELATED: Joel Embiid is 'done', says former NBA player after making LeBron James comparison
The 2024-25 NBA season hasn't been different in that regard as Embiid as struggled with fitness throughout the campaign.
Fortunately, he was on the court to lead the 76ers for a famous NBA Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics. But he was almost ruled out of the game due to a mishap during warmups.
As evident from the video above, Embiid fell on the ground after losing his balance as he bumped into a bystander during warmups. NBA fans were quick to share their reactions on the same on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan wrote: "NBA Defensive Player of The Year Nominee 'Blue Shirt They/Them.'"
Another added: "Bro nobody other than Embiid would get injured from this."
"This is actually insanely unfortunate omg," a rare concerned fan wrote.
"Can’t stop flopping lol," one fan remarked.
To be honest, it was an unfortunate situation for Embiid, but considering his injury history, most fans instantly made fun of the 2023 NBA MVP.
Thankfully, Embiid not only played the game, he contributed 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists to the 76ers' 118-114 win over the defending champions.
Although it was Caleb Martin's 23 points that truly put the Celtics to bed, the 76ers wouldn't have won the game without Embiid's efficient scoring performance in 31 minutes of playing time.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts’ status revealed by Philly legend
NBA: Warriors at a crossroads with their younger players
MLB: Cubs’ RSN woes explain uneven offseason
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 Announcer schedule and pairings