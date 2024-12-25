NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 17 of 2024 season
By Josh Sanchez
The penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL regular season is here, and the league is taking over nearly every day of the week. Week 17 officially gets underway on Christmas Day with a doubleheader streaming live on Netflix.
In the opening game of the week, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium, while the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens in the nightcap.
There will also be the traditional Thursday night game, while fans get a triple-header on Saturday, full NFL Sunday, and Monday Night football to take in.
It's the season of giving, and that's exactly what the league has planned to do.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 17 of the NFL season (all times Eastern).
Week 17 NFL announcer schedule & pairings
Wednesday, December 25
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers: Netflix, Dec. 25, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, J.J. Watt
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans: Netflix, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m.
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen, Jamie Erdahl, Steve Wyche
Thursday, December 26
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears: Amazon, Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Saturday, December 28
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: NFL Network, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Rose, Ross Tucker, Steve Wyche
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Network, Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: NFL Network, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl
Sunday, December 29
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants: FOX, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: CBS, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: CBS, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Deades, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints: FOX, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CBS, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Annoucners: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: FOX, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Miam Dolphins at Cleveland Browns: CBS, Dec. 20, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: FOX, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders: NBC, Dec. 29, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Monday, December 30
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers: ESPN, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
