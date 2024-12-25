The Big Lead

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 17 of 2024 season

By Josh Sanchez

Las Vegas Raiders fans pose in Christmas costumes during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Las Vegas Raiders fans pose in Christmas costumes during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The penultimate week of the 2024-25 NFL regular season is here, and the league is taking over nearly every day of the week. Week 17 officially gets underway on Christmas Day with a doubleheader streaming live on Netflix.

In the opening game of the week, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium, while the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens in the nightcap.

There will also be the traditional Thursday night game, while fans get a triple-header on Saturday, full NFL Sunday, and Monday Night football to take in.

MORE: Super Bowl and CFP odds fresh and here's who to pick

It's the season of giving, and that's exactly what the league has planned to do.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 17 of the NFL season (all times Eastern).

Week 17 NFL announcer schedule & pairings

NFL fans Christmas
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wednesday, December 25

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers: Netflix, Dec. 25, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, J.J. Watt

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans: Netflix, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m.
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen, Jamie Erdahl, Steve Wyche

Thursday, December 26

Chicago Bears fans
Chicago Bears fans dressed as the Grinch cheer against the Detroit Lions. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears: Amazon, Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Saturday, December 28

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: NFL Network, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Rose, Ross Tucker, Steve Wyche

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals: NFL Network, Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Stacey Dales, Jamie Erdahl, NFL Network
NFL Network reporters Stacey Dales and Jamie Erdahl during the 2024 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: NFL Network, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl 

Sunday, December 29

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants: FOX, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: CBS, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: CBS, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Deades, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints: FOX, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CBS, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Annoucners: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders pose on the sidelines during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: FOX, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Miam Dolphins at Cleveland Browns: CBS, Dec. 20, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: FOX, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders: NBC, Dec. 29, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday, December 30

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers: ESPN, Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

MORE TOP STORIESfrom The Big Lead
NFL: Jayden Daniels locks up Rookie of the Year
NBA: Warriors at a crossroads with their younger players
MLB: A heartfelt goodbye to Christmas baby Rickey Henderson
CFB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s embarrassing negativity around the Playoffs misses the point

Home/NFL