Kevin Durant thinks Denver Nuggets star is a 'top-10 player of all-time'
Over the course of years, many players have flaunted their talents on the hardwood. Only a handful of them can ever be considered as all-time greats.
Although the top 5 players on the list often remain the same for most fans, the next five continue to change.
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has certainly done enough in his career to receive that recognition from the NBA community.
But let's put KD's legacy aside for a moment as the Suns superstar gave his take on Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic's place on the list of top 10 players of all time in NBA history.
“We just wanted to bounce back, play harder and better. [Nuggets] are a physical team, they have arguably the best player in the world, a top-10 player of all time in Jokic so the work was cut out for us but I liked how we finished it," Durant said.
Durant made the comments after securing a 110-100 win over the Nuggets during their NBA Christmas Day matchup.
It was a sweet win for the Suns as they were handed a defeat by Jokic and Co. in their previous meeting. In Devin Booker's absence, Durant led the charge for his team with 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists in 38 minutes of playing time.
As for the Nuggets, Jokic gave his best, but even his 25-point double-double proved useless against the Suns.
Despite getting the dub, Durant ensured to praise his rival and has made it clear that the Joker belongs in all-time NBA debates.
