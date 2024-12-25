Netflix has golf fans buzzing after dropping its Happy Gilmore 2 teaser
By Matt Reed
Netflix has golf fans giddy on Christmas Day after releasing a trailer for its upcoming hit remake Happy Gilmore 2, starring comedian Adam Sandler. Sandler will return to the big screen in 2025 alongside Christopher McDonald - who plays the iconic Shooter McGavin, as well as a host of celebrities that didn't appear in the original film.
The timing of the release by Netflix seemed to be a push for the streaming platform to not only drive interest in the movie but also get viewers to tune in to their first-ever broadcast of NFL games. They're hosting their first two NFL regular season matchups, including the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens facing the Houston Texans.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the first person with a speaking role in the teaser as the Super Bowl champion continues to build up his acting resume. He'll be joined by other celebrity cameos from Eminem, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny and many more.
The trailer concludes with Gilmore and McGavin squaring off in a cemetery, sparking buzz as the dynamic duo reignite their rivalry from 1996.
