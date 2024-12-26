LeBron James calls out the NFL on Christmas
By Max Weisman
The NBA has been playing on Christmas for 77 years, so it's easy to understand why some would get annoyed with the NFL trying to infringe upon their turf. The NFL has now played on Christmas five years in a row, which is nothing compared to the NBA's Christmas history.
One NBA legend even called out Roger Goodell's league on Wednesday. LeBron James, after his Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 115-113, made it known what sport he believes should dominate the Christmas Day slate.
"I love the NFL," James said. "But Christmas is our day."
Over the last couple of years when the two leagues have been competing on Christmas, the NFL has dominated viewership and this year shouldn't be any different. However, those who watched every NBA game were treated to a spectacle, while both NFL games were relatively boring.
The biggest margin of victory in the NBA was 10 points, achieved in the Phoenix Suns' 110-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the final game of the day. Each of the four earlier games were back and forth contests that were won in the final minute. The New York Knicks held off the San Antonio Spurs behind 41 points from Mikal Bridges. The Minnesota Timberwolves led by 28 but had to fend off a Dallas Mavericks comeback, winning by only six. The Philadelphia 76ers went into Boston and knocked off the defending NBA Champion Celtics behind 33 points from Tyrese Maxey. The Lakers won on an Austin Reeves lay-up with one second left after Steph Curry hit eight threes and scored 38 points.
Even if the NFL won the ratings war, which it likely did, the NBA can sleep well knowing their Christmas Day product was much better. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers by 19 points and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans by 29. Beyoncé's halftime show was the most entertaining thing on the field in Houston other than Lamar Jackson.
Even if the NFL continues to try and steal the NBA's Christmas spotlight, the NBA has consistently put out a better product on Christmas. They'll continue to be the premier league that plays on the holiday.
