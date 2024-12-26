The Vikings have an important decision to make

Bro that aint the question



The question is:



If ur GM of the Vikings… wut would u prefer 2025-2028?🧐



JJ McCarthy + $45-50m in yearly cap (Trey Smith + DJ Reed + Milton Williams) + draft comp received from Sam departure (2025 R2 in tag-and-trade? or 2026 R3c)



or



Sam Darnold https://t.co/0ar6oENQXi