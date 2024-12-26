The Vikings have an important decision to make
By Max Weisman
The Minnesota Vikings are in a race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the Detroit Lions, but an important decision is looming over U.S. Bank Stadium. After rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy tore his meniscus in training camp the Vikings quarterback competition ended rather abruptly. The injury thrust Sam Darnold, who the Vikings signed to a one-year deal in March, into the starting role and he has flourished.
In 15 games, Darnold has thrown for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, leading the Vikings to a 13-2 record and potentially the top seed in the NFC come January. Minnesota is playing Detroit in the final week of the season, with the winner likely to get the one seed and the loser likely the five.
Darnold isn't under team control for next season, while McCarthy is under contract for another three years at just over seven million per year with a club option in 2028. So here's the question Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are facing: Is Sam Darnold or JJ McCarthy the quarterback of the future in Minnesota?
Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Football Weekly presented the two sides of the argument, and it seems he wants the Vikings to go in a certain direction.
RELATED: Bears getting interest from coaching legend
Moving on from Darnold after one year to McCarthy would free up a lot of cap space for the Vikings to improve elsewhere. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that Darnold could sign a contract worth up to $25 million per year this offseason. If Minnesota, who coached Darnold to the resurgence he's found this season, is confident they can do the same thing to McCarthy why pay Darnold?
The Vikings will still have stars Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson on their offense as weapons for McCarthy to throw to. Surrounding a young quarterback with good players can only help their development. Moving from Darnold to McCarthy would also give the Vikings additional draft capital, whether it be from tagging him and trading him as Nystrom presented or in a compensatory pick from losing him in free agency.
If I were in charge of the Vikings, letting Darnold walk and starting McCarthy is the tough decision I'd make. Darnold has led Minnesota to their best season since 1998, but I'm confident in Minnesota's coaching staff to get McCarthy NFL-ready, and letting Darnold walk would free up some money. However, if Darnold leads the Vikings to their first ever Super Bowl victory, things could change.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts’ status revealed by Philly legend
NBA: Warriors at a crossroads with their younger players
MLB: Cubs’ RSN woes explain uneven offseason
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 Announcer schedule and