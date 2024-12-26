LeBron James' basketball journey summed up in 6 words
The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to salvage a few good results over the past weeks, thanks to a resurgence in LeBron James' form.
James, 39, was struggling to find his shot consistently while simultaneously dealing with a lingering foot injury. As a result, he was forced to take an extended break to rest.
While many questioned whether it was the end for the King, the 4x NBA MVP has silenced his critics with some amazing performances for the Lakers.
Speaking of which, James put up a show against the Golden State Warriors in their recent NBA Christmas Day matchup. It was another feather in James' cap in his rivalry with Stephen Curry and the Warriors.
After the game, the official Instagram handle of the Los Angeles Lakers posted two images of the James. The first image showed a childhood picture of James with a basketball hoop in the background, while the second image was captured from his recent game vs. the Dubs.
"How it started [vs.] How it's going," the caption read.
It was the perfect six-word caption to highlight how far James has come in his career, thanks to his elite basketball skills.
James finished the game with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Warriors. Thanks to LBJ's stuffed stat sheet, the Lakers pulled off a 115-113 win over their rivals.
It was the perfect win to bounce back from their shocking defeat against the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers are now the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-13 record this season.
