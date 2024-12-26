LeBron James addresses what's great about the NBA with a Stephen Curry answer
The NBA usually saves its best matchups of the regular season for Christmas Day. Keeping their rivalry in mind, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are often scheduled to face off during this time every season.
This year was no different as James' Los Angeles Lakers faced Curry's Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center for an anticipated game between the two sides.
To say the matchup lived up to expectations would be an understatement, as it far exceeded them.
Both Curry and James put on a great show for fans with 30-point plus performances for their respective teams. After the game, the Purple and Gold superstar was asked about his take on what's great about the NBA right now. James' answer didn't disappoint.
"LeBron and Steph," the King said while smiling.
LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves was apparently in earshot of James and he couldn't help but say, "Great f***ing answer."
To be honest, we agree with you Austin. Even during the twilight years of their careers, James and Curry produced an amazing game for fans.
Considering the NBA's ratings troubles, a game like this will keep critics at bay for some time.
Speaking of James' performance, James finished the night with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists to his name. On the other hand, Curry added 38 points, 1 rebound, and 6 assists to snap out of his poor form.
After the dust settled, James' side ended up with a famous two-point win over the Warriors.
