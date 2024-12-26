Lamar Jackson is the greatest running quarterback of all time
By Max Weisman
It took only seven seasons for Lamar Jackson to set an all-time NFL record and when it's all said and done the record could be considered unbreakable. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback set a new best for career rushing yards by a quarterback on Wednesday, one of the best Christmas gifts he could have asked for.
Jackson entered the game 86 yards behind Michael Vick's all-time record of 6,109 yards and finished the game with 87 rushing yards. The record-breaking play came in the third quarter, when Jackson scrambled to evade pressure and gained six yards. The new record is one yard ahead of Vick's mark at 6,110, and Jackson will extend his own record much further in the games and seasons to come.
RELATED: The Vikings have an important decision to make
This isn't the first of Vick's record that Jackson has broken. In his second year, Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards, breaking Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record of 1,039. It took him 14 games to do so.
Even more remarkably, Jackson broke Vick's all-time rushing record in much less time. Vick's 6,109 yards were achieved over the course of 13 seasons, while Jackson hasn't even finished his seventh. If Jackson plays for 15 years, the length of Vick's career including the two seasons he missed, Jackson is on pace to finish with over 13,000 career rushing yards. It hasn't even been seven seasons, but Jackson has established himself as the greatest running quarterback of all time.
As Taylor Kyles put it "Lamar is 27 years old (28 in January) I don't know if anyone is touching this record."
Jackson's performance Wednesday has some people reconsidering the MVP race. While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still favored to win the award, Jackson has a strong case to win his second straight MVP. Jackson is third in the league in passing yards with 3,995, leads quarterbacks in rushing yards with 852 and leads the NFL in total touchdowns with 43.
While Allen has led the Bills to a better record, Jackson is putting up Madden stats and the Ravens are only two games behind Buffalo in the AFC standings. With one game remaining, it may be too little to late for Jackson, but the MVP race is tighter than it was a couple of weeks ago.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts’ status revealed by Philly legend
NBA: Warriors at a crossroads with their younger players
MLB: Cubs’ RSN woes explain uneven offseason
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 Announcer schedule and pairings