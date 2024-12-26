Jimmy Butler's agent has reportedly gone AWOL amid Pat Riley's latest statement
The Jimmy Butler trade saga continues to become a huge talking point in the NBA amid Christmas Day games.
While Butler has stayed loyal to the Miami Heat for the past six seasons, he has failed to bring an NBA Championship to the organization, albeit making two trips to the NBA Finals.
With Butler not getting any younger and the Heat stuck in mediocrity this season, the rumor mill has been full of potential trade moves for the 35-year-old.
Renowned NBA insider Shams Charania has been leading the charge with multiple reports for ESPN stating the Heat's stance on trading away Butler.
With Charania staying firm on his reports, Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, previously called out the veteran insider. However, as per recently, Lee has seemingly gone AWOL despite Charania continuing to double down on his reports.
"Butler’s relationship with the team has become somewhat strained in recent months," Miami Herald's Anthony Chang wrote. "Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has declined to comment on ESPN’s latest report. A source who has spoken to multiple teams told the Miami Herald that Butler is considered available on the trade market. Butler was non-committal when asked earlier this month if he wants to remain with the Heat."
Now, that's interesting, but that's not it. Considering the recent turmoil surrounding Jimmy's future with the Heat, president Pat Riley has seemingly stepped in.
Riley recently released a statement stating that the Heat have no intentions of trading Butler right now. It could be an effort from Riley to avoid giving more fuel to the rumors, but only time will tell.
