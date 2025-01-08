James Franklin, Bill Belichick and LeBron's best dunk ever in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
It's officially playoff football eve with five straight days of postseason pigskin (college and NFL) set to kick off tomorrow...Until then, let's go...James Franklin's comments on Notre Dame and uniformity are little more than a pipe dream...James Franklin or Marcus Freeman will make history on Thursday...College Football Playoff 2025: Previewing both semifinal matchups in Cotton, Orange Bowls...Bill Belichick has 'multiple' teams inquiring about return to NFL...Tom Brady recruiting Bill Belichick to coach Raiders in ‘recent’ conversation...LeBron James makes a case for best career dunk at age 40...LeBron James' wild dunk did not impress Charles Barkley as he continues to criticize the Lakers...Raiders head coaching candidates: Who'll replace Antonio Pierce?...Eagles legend takes a shot at 'overrated' Jordan Love ahead of Packers meeting...The Bears will have to pivot away from this head coaching candidate...The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly plan to follow Bradley Beal path for veteran star...Tyler Van Dyke's transfer to SMU makes little sense for Mustangs or quarterback...Dick Vitale shares 'emotional' cancer update on social media...The NHL announced two outdoor games and they are not where you'd expect them to be...Rams, Chargers players address Southern California wildfires in social media posts...Jerry Jones' addiction to the spotlight could cost the Cowboys in 2025...Mick Cronin calls UCLA players 'soft' and 'delusional' after Michigan loss...
The two best teams in the NBA are meeting tonight, but no one seems to care
The NFL should move Rams-Vikings Wild Card game amid Los Angeles wildfires
Bradley Beal's agent clears stance on Suns star waiving no-trade clause
This tiny robot cat will blow on your coffee to cool it off
The Seattle Sounders made the blockbuster trade of the MLS offseason
Southern Italian village forbids residents from becoming ill
Brother of late Padres owner: relocation not in plans
Why everyone has a gnarly stomach bug right now, explained in one chart
CFP title hopes: See which team your state wants to win
Kendrick Perkins goes bonkers over insane game by NBA's 'most disrespected player'
Everything you ever wanted to know about Girl Scout cookies
Read more: Tuesday's Roundup
But how long will it last?
History being made
The peaks and valleys of the NFL season
These never get old
The Broncos are currently listed as 8.5-point underdogs to the Bills
Must-see TV?
Also the first team in history with all of that not to qualify for the NFL playoffs
The harsh reality of not controlling your own destiny in the NFL's final week
In case you somehow missed LiAngelo Ball's No. 1 hit, here it is
