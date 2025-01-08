Bradley Beal's agent clears stance on Suns star waiving no-trade clause
Playing in the NBA can be a ticket for a player to amass generational wealth if they are smart about it. After all, NBA stars have some of the wealthiest contracts in all of sports.
Speaking of NBA contracts, there are a plethora of clauses for players to get a sense of control and bonuses to further increase their earnings.
But arguably one of the rarest clauses to find in an NBA contract is a no-trade clause. In fact, only 10 players in league history have ever had a no-trade clause in their deals.
Well, two of them are Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Focusing on the former, many are wondering if Beal will exercise the option if the Suns decide to trade him amid his poor form.
Some are also questioning if Beal will be open to waiving the no-trade clause to allow the Suns to find a trade suitor for him. Well, Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein recently cleared the air in an interview with ESPN.
"There have been no discussions about trades with the Suns or any other team," Bartelstein said. "Bradley's total focus is on helping the Suns turn things around."
Bartelstein also mentioned that his client will only consider waiving it if the Suns find a perfect deal for him. But right now, Beal hasn't even thought of going in that direction.
Instead, he is focused on helping the Suns win an NBA Championship. albeit coming off the bench and leading the second unit.
