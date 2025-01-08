LeBron James makes case for best career dunk at age 40
By Max Weisman
LeBron James is 40 years old and in his 22nd season in the NBA and he's still doing things that make fans' jaws drop. There will forever be debates if he or Michael Jordan is the NBA's greatest player ever, but there's no denying that James has played at the highest level of basketball for the longest amount of time. Case in point, James just had the most impressive dunk of his career Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Dallas Mavericks, guard Max Christie grabbed an offensive rebound near the baseline, turned and found James at the top of the key. Christie hit James with a pass in stride and James took it to the net.
James originally was going up with his right hand, but Mavericks center Dereck Lively Jr. rose up to challenge him. Noticing this, James switched the ball to his left for a windmill dunk that had TNT announcers Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller in shock.
"With the left hand! With the left hand!" Harlan exclaimed.
Not only was the dunk impressive, but James then stole the ball on the inbounds pass following the dunk. Despite being 40, James is an integral piece to his team and will be in every game he plays.
Unfortunately for Los Angeles, after leading the Mavericks 27-24 after the first quarter, they fell apart, losing 118-97. James finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the Lakers' second straight loss. They're currently tied for the six seed in the West with their crosstown rival Clippers as they look to return to the playoffs for the third straight season.
