Milwaukee Bucks reportedly plan to follow Bradley Beal path for veteran star
The Phoenix Suns made a huge decision to bench Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic amid the two stars' continuous struggles in the starting lineup this season.
Considering Beal was expected to be the third scoring option behind the duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the decision received some mixed reaction from fans.
RELATED: Bucks get concerning news about star player
However, the Suns' bold move has seemingly inspired another NBA organization to make a tough call about their veteran's position in the starting lineup.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Milwaukee Bucks plan to do the same with veteran Khris Middleton for their game against the San Antonio Spurs.
"Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton was informed that he will be coming off the bench moving forward," Haynes said on X. "Doc Rivers, I was told, met with Khris Sunday in Toronto and shared the news with him. Doc is trying to find a level of continuity with that starting group while also managing the minutes of Khris Middleton, who is still under a minutes restriction."
Middleton is yet to reach his full strength after missing the majority of the season due to an ankle injury. Even though he has featured in 12 games for the Bucks this season, he has averaged just 12.7 points. 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
RELATED: Bradley Beal shocked at a move the Suns made involving him
Considering the Bucks' recent 128-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Middleton's absence, it's no surprise that coach Doc Rivers wants to continue with the same lineup for the forseeable future.
In Middleton's place Tauren Prince will continue to be a starter for the Bucks, per Haynes. The Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record this season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Massive trade in MLS
CFB: Previewing Notre Dame-Penn State
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. weighs in on Fox Sports lawsuit