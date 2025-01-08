Jerry Jones' addiction to the spotlight could cost the Cowboys in 2025
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys are America's team. Well, at least that's what they continue to tell us when one of their games is on television.
The dominant dynasty of the 90s hasn't shown signs of life since that decade, and let my lower back pain tell you, the 90s were a long time ago.
RELATED: Are Dallas Cowboys fans buying what Jerry Jones is selling?
However, the franchise is still run by the most synonymous owner in American sports, Jerry Jones. Jones has a massive decision to make regarding the future of the team's head coach, Mike McCarthy.
But, in classic Jones fashion, this decision is coming down to the wire.
Most organizations are already going through the interview process for candidates to become their next head coach.
But not the Cowboys. No, the Cowboys are willing to drag this thing along, including not allowing McCarthy to interview for other positions while Jones holds his life in the balance.
There was a time when this franchise was taken seriously. Now, it just feels like they want to be the headline, no matter the outcome on the field.
If McCarthy returns, which seems like the choice at the moment, it doesn't seem like a wise decision for the Super Bowl-winning coach. Because next season will be an all-in one-year deal that will surely end in flames.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Massive trade in MLS
CFB: Previewing Notre Dame-Penn State
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. weighs in on Fox Sports lawsuit