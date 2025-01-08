The Seattle Sounders just made the blockbuster trade of the MLS offseason
By Matt Reed
Clubs around Major League Soccer were put on notice Tuesday when the Seattle Sounders finalized arguably the biggest transfer of the offseason to this point. The two-time MLS Cup champions are bringing in U.S. Men's National Team star Jesus Ferreira from FC Dallas, according to GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert.
For many, the move for Ferreira won't move the needle significantly because it's not a marquee name like Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez's high-profile moves to join Inter Miami. However, what the Sounders are getting is a proven MLS commodity that can score goals and has done so at a very young age in an increasingly challenging league to compete in.
Ferreira will only be 24 when the 2025 season kicks off next month, and despite posting only five goals a season ago in Dallas, the American forward should be a massive addition for Brian Schmetzer's side.
Last season, the Sounders posted the second-fewest number of goals (51) out of all the Western Conference teams that reached the postseason. That's not even factoring in that one of the club's elite finishers Raul Ruidiaz left the club this offseason after his contract expired.
That's where Ferreira will be so vital for the team moving forward, especially as Seattle aims to get back to competing for championships.
The USMNT talent is just a few seasons removed from earning a trifecta of honors, including being named an MLS All Star and winning Young Player of the Year. That fantastic campaign even aided in Ferreira's inclusion for the 2022 World Cup squad that traveled to Qatar.
The reality is that the Sounders are one of the top MLS clubs when it comes to not only giving young players a chance, but also developing them into stars. Expect Ferreira to fit into that mold and hit the ground running when the season launches in February.
