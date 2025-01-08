Bill Belichick has 'multiple' NFL teams inquiring about his head coaching availability
By Joe Lago
Bill Belichick's master plan is working to perfection.
Largely spurned by the NFL last offseason after he parted ways with the New England Patriots, Belichick surprisingly turned to the college ranks to get his football fix as the new head coach at North Carolina. The 72-year-old Belichick seemed legitimately excited by the opportunity, even embracing his new nickname, "Chapel Bill."
However, Belichick's UNC contract was structured with a reasonable enough buyout (reportedly $10 million if he leaves before June 1) in case NFL teams came calling.
Well, they're calling.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, multiple NFL teams have inquired about Belichick's interest in their head coaching vacancies. Not surprisingly, the Las Vegas Raiders are among the intrigued franchises.
Pelissero reports that new Raiders minority owner Tom Brady had "been in touch with Belichick" while Las Vegas brass determined the fate of head coach Antonio Pierce. Owner Mark Davis fired Pierce on Tuesday, two days after the team concluded a disappointing 4-13 season in Pierce's lone campaign as full-time head coach.
Sources also told Pelissero that "Brady believes the situation in Las Vegas requires a coach of Belichick's expertise and stature to establish a sustainable winning program."
At least "one other team" has reached out about "Belichick's status," reports Pelissero. The Jacksonville Jaguars are another "alluring situation" due to owner Shad Khan's recent investments, which include a new training facility and $625 million of private funding for a $1.4 billion "stadium of the future."
Other key figures of the New England dynasty with strong ties to Brady — Mike Vrabel and Brian Flores — also loom as strong candidates for the Raiders' head coaching opening.
