Two best teams in the NBA meet, but no one seems to care
By Tyler Reed
The NBA has found itself in a strange predicament this season. The league continues to have declining viewership, and it appears a plan to fix it is not coming soon.
Tonight, the two best teams in the league will meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
RELATED: Charles Barkley on why the LA Lakers 'stink', 'They have zero...'
However, no one seems to be talking about the heavyweight matchup. Has the NBA lost its appeal to the masses?
Two teams that could walk into the NBA Playoffs as massive favorites to win it all, and the sports world seems to have no interest in the matchup.
This will be the first of two matchups between the teams. However, even with the rare meeting, this game is not a trending topic in sports discussions.
The NFL has dominated the headlines for a few years, and now the sport has become a yearly centerpiece.
Changing how the game is played in the NBA may not be able to solve the issues the league currently has. However, it can't be overlooked that the league must take accountability for the current falloff.
Maybe even a decade ago, this game would be getting talked about among work circles. Now, the biggest discussion is the NFL head coaching carousel.
The times are no longer changing. They have changed, and the NBA could be stuck in the rearview mirror.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Massive trade in MLS
CFB: Previewing Notre Dame-Penn State
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. weighs in on Fox Sports lawsuit