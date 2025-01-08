Kendrick Perkins goes bonkers over insane game by NBA's 'most disrespected player'
Over the years, the level of talent in the NBA has increased exponentially. As a result, there are a few players who are bound to be overlooked by the media and fans alike.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young seemingly fits the definition perfectly as the former No. 5 overall pick has had an impressive seven-year career in the NBA.
Young is one of the few players of the modern era who has continuously performed for his team in the regular season as well as the postseason.
Despite that, Young hardly gets the recognition he deserves for playing for a small market team which is in a big city. Trae once again proved that during the Hawks' recent matchup vs. the Utah Jazz.
Young was sensational in the 124-121 win and former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins praised the 6'1" guard on X (formerly known as Twitter) while also claiming that he is the 'most disrespected player' in the NBA right now.
"Trae MF Young with another 20-20 game!!! Most disrespected player in the League," Perkins wrote on X.
The 26-year-old was unstoppable in the Hawks' win as he finished the game with 24 points, 2 rebounds, and 20 assists.
On top of that, Young also hit arguably the best buzzer-beater of the 2024-25 NBA season as he nailed the game-winning shot from half-court. It was an insane effort from the 6'1" guard.
When Young started in the NBA, he was primarily a scorer, but in recent years, the 3x NBA All-Star has worked on his playmaking skills as he currently leads the league in assists per game.
While Trae is a star, he is yet to receive his flowers from the entire NBA community, partly because of his over-reliance on scoring from the free-throw line.
