Rams, Chargers players address Southern California wildfires in social media posts
The National Football League announced Wednesday it is monitoring the Southern California wildfires with the Los Angeles Rams scheduled to host a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings in less than a week.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the site of Monday's scheduled first-round game, is not directly threatened by any of the fires that consumed thousands of acres across the region in the last 24 hours. But dangerous levels of smoke are blanketing Los Angeles and the surrounding cities as firefighters scramble to contain multiple blazes.
Three fires — the Palisades Fire engulfing Malibu and Pacific Palisades, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, and the Hurst Fire in the northern San Fernando Valley — have burned thousands of acres as of Wednesday morning. The Palisades fire prompted California to declare a state of emergency Tuesday, More than 200 firefighters and 60 engines were reportedly deployed from Oregon to help battle the blazes.
Meanwhile, players on the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers took to social media to express their thoughts amid the devastation.
"Thank you to all of the first responders! God bless the families impacted!" Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua wrote on Twitter/X.
"Praying for everyone in LA during this time ! Stay safe and alert," Chargers safety Tony Jefferson wrote on Twitter/X. "Love!"
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires," Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp wrote on Twitter/X. "Thank you to the firefighters, first responders, and everyone else doing their best in unfathomable circumstances."
"Praying for yall out there dealing with the fires," former Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman wrote on Twitter/X. "I can’t believe the pictures and videos that were sent to me."
