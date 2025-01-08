James Franklin or Marcus Freeman will make history on Thursday
One head coach will make history by winning the Orange Bowl on Thursday. When Penn State-Notre Dame goes final in the College Football Playoff semifinal either James Franklin or Marcus Freeman will become the first Black head coach to lead a team into the FBS National Championship game.
In 2019, Franklin, who was hired at Penn State five years prior, told HBO 24/7 that he wanted to achieve the FBS first. Six years following the interview, Franklin has the chance.
“I don’t usually talk about this publicly, but my goal is to be the first African-American football coach to win a college national championship," he said. "That's something that's very historic, so I spend little time talking about because really, my job is to help the players reach their goal but that's something that maybe we can do together.
41 years ago, John Thompson became the first Black head basketball coach to lead a team to a Men's Division I National Championship when Georgetown defeated Houston. Franklin was just 12 years old and Freeman was two years away from being born.
Freeman is just the second Black head coach in Notre Dame history, following Tyrone Willingham's three years in South Bend from 2002-2004. When asked about the guarantee of a Black head coach in the National Championship game Freeman said he's very grateful to have the opportunity to have the chance to make history.
"It's a reminder that you are a representation for many others and many of our players that look the same way I do," Freeman said. "Your color shouldn't matter. The evidence of your work should. But it takes everybody."
Franklin and Freeman are among 16 Black head coaches at the FBS level and on January 20 one will be coaching for a National Championship, looking to add to the history they make Thursday night.
