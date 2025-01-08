Dick Vitale shares 'emotional' cancer update on social media
By Joe Lago
College basketball's ultimate "PTP'er" is on the comeback trail.
In posts on X and Instagram on Wednesday, Dick Vitale announced that his "vocal cords are cancer free" and hopes to resume his broadcasting career as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.
"Just had scope of my vocal cords & I was very emotional with the great report by Dr ZEITELS," Vitale tweeted. "He said the vocal cords are cancer free & he feels I can return to my love of being at courtside for ESPN."
The 85-year-old Vitale shared more details on Instagram about his "tough journey of 5 operations" and a "total of 65 radiation treatments."
"I am feeling terrific!" Vitale wrote.
Vitale's Instagram post included a video of him and his doctor further discussing his recovery.
"There's no evidence of cancer anywhere in the voice box," Zeitels said. "It's pretty amazing."
Both patient and doctor got emotional recounting the "long road" that began with Vitale's first cancer treatment in 2007. His latest bout with laryngeal cancer was his third cancer diagnosis after previous battles with melanoma and lymphoma.
Zeitels said he'll have to "restrict" Vitale's broadcast "activities," but Vitale has the green light from his doctor to resume his broadcasting career.
