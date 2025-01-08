Mick Cronin calls UCLA players 'soft' and 'delusional' after loss to Michigan
By Joe Lago
Mick Cronin could've just said he was disappointed with his players' performance in UCLA's 94-75 home defeat to Michigan on Tuesday night. But that would've been wholly disingenuous by the always demanding and typically irascible Bruins head coach.
Despite coaching at one of the sport's traditional blue-blood programs that still pulls its share of talented recruits, Cronin has prioritized gritty, hard-nosed basketball in his six seasons in Westwood. No. 22 UCLA fell well short of those standards against 24th-ranked Michigan, and afterward, Cronin expressed just how frustrated he's become with this 2024-25 Bruins squad.
RELATED: Dick Vitale shares 'emotional' cancer update on social media
"Obviously, they shot the ball well, but we're soft," Cronin told reporters. "We're too soft to play hard enough. Even in (crunch time), you can't get a rebound. ... So don't tell me you want to win. Just don't tell me you want to win. I mean, we're soft. To be fair, they have a unique skill set. But we're soft."
Cronin also said he's "searching for some guys that'll play hard enough to win a Big Ten game." The loss dropped UCLA to 2-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall.
"The hungry dog gets the bone," he said. "We've got guys that think they're way better than they are. They're nice kids. They're completely delusional about who they are."
In surrendering the most points in a game this season, the Bruins were out-rebounded 35-27 by the Wolverines, who shot 61.5% from the field and made 53.6% of their 3-pointers (15 for 28). Vladislav Goldin, a 7-foot-1 senior center and Michigan's leading scorer, finished with a season-best 36 points on 13-for-18 shooting.
"I have to run on the court to get guys to play hard," Cronin said. "It's crazy. And it's every day. I'm tired of it. It's every day. I have the most energy of anybody at practice every day. I'm upset with everybody in that locker room — my assistant coaches and my players."
UCLA players can't be surprised by Cronin's public outburst. Play poorly without any fire, and these are the comments you're going to get from the fiery head coach.
Will the motivational tirade work? The answer will come Friday when the Bruins begin a two-game East Coast swing against Maryland.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
SOCCER: Massive trade in MLS
CFB: Previewing Notre Dame-Penn State
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. weighs in on Fox Sports lawsuit