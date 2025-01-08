Eagles legend takes a shot at "overrated" Jordan Love ahead of Packers meeting
By Matt Reed
Jordan Love hasn't exactly had the season he had hoped for despite the Green Bay Packers finishing the regular season with 11 wins and reaching the playoffs for the second time since he took over the starting quarterback role after Aaron Rodgers' departure.
One former NFL quarterback certainly doesn't seem to buy the hype around Love, and even went as far to call him out ahead of the playoffs after saying the former Utah State signal caller is "overrated."
Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Ron Jaworski was on local Philly radio station 94.1 WIP and was discussing the team's upcoming playoff matchup against Green Bay. Here's what he had to say.
"He is a solid quarterback, but he is overrated," Jaworski said about Love heading into Sunday's meeting.
This season it's been easy to argue that there's been a bit of regression from Love and the Packers offense, despite actually winning more games than a season ago. However, a lot of that can likely be attributed to the fact that he's battled a few different injuries, including leaving the Packers' Week 18 matchup against Chicago Bears with a right arm injury.
Despite Green Bay having one of the most dangerous ground games in the NFL with Josh Jacobs leading the way, their passing game has struggled as the year has progressed. Love's only had one 300-plus yard passing game this season, which came all the way back in September against the Minnesota Vikings.
Love's also only had one multi-touchdown passing game since early December, and coincidentally, Green is 2-3 during that stretch, including all three losses coming against their NFC North rivals.
