An instant NBA classic, Deion Sanders and an NFL playoffs preview in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland celebrates after hitting a three-point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland celebrates after hitting a three-point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Get ready for five straight crazy nights of playoff football, starting with Notre Dame versus Penn State tonight...Let's go...Contenders: Clash: Thunder vs. Cavaliers was an instant NBA classic...Cavs, Thunder show a new way forward in rebuilt NBA...Cavaliers vs. Thunder lived up to the hype...Deion Sanders is willing to make the jump to the NFL under certain circumstances...Ranking three potential landing spots in the NFL for Deion Sanders...Which dark-horse NFL playoff team can crash the favorites' Super Bowl party?...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Texans vs. Chargers Wild Card matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Steelers vs. Ravens Wild Card matchup...Jayson Tatum claps back at ex-NBA star for ridiculous 'soft' take...Jimmy Butler's 'desired' destination revealed...NBA champ names $121-million reason for Jimmy Butler to join West team...Leaked audio shows Anthony Edwards trash-talking Zion Williamson...NBA fans react to hypothetical trade for Kevin Durant's reunion with the Warriors...Georgia QB opts out of NFL Draft, expected to enter the Transfer Portal...Is the TGL shot clock the future of professional golf?...Insane Tom Brady playoff stat shows just how great the G.O.A.T. really is...World’s first electric-assisted skis take the effort out of uphill climbs at CES 2025...Suárez says Inter Miami reunion with Messi and Neymar would be welcome but complicated...

Los Angeles fires updates: Teams, players and coaches affected by damage

Lakers game postponed amid Southern California wildfires

Emmanuel Acho among those evacuated from California wildfires

Ohio State fans make mistake of the year with wrong bowl game tickets

Another deceased NFL player had CTE at time of his death: report

Novak Djokovic on unfinished tennis and what comes after

Two-sport star Bryce Boettcher makes decision about his future in football, baseball

Deion Sanders is willing to make the jump to the NFL under certain circumstances

University in Michigan releases its 2025 list of banished words

Gregg Berhalter praises his USMNT tenure despite posting average coaching results

Morning coffee may lower risk of heart disease-related death, research suggests

Read more: Wednesday's Roundup

The five-day slate in all its glory

Thoughts and prayers

If accurate, bettors may want to take notice

The Dame seal of approval

Maybe things aren't over for Tyreek Hill in Miami just yet...

Victor Wembanyama is ready for the circus

Further proof...

It was an excellent choice not to go with a dome in Upstate New York

Add it up

A big offseason for AG and the Lions

Get in the hole

