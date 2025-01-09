An instant NBA classic, Deion Sanders and an NFL playoffs preview in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Get ready for five straight crazy nights of playoff football, starting with Notre Dame versus Penn State tonight...Let's go...Contenders: Clash: Thunder vs. Cavaliers was an instant NBA classic...Cavs, Thunder show a new way forward in rebuilt NBA...Cavaliers vs. Thunder lived up to the hype...Deion Sanders is willing to make the jump to the NFL under certain circumstances...Ranking three potential landing spots in the NFL for Deion Sanders...Which dark-horse NFL playoff team can crash the favorites' Super Bowl party?...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Texans vs. Chargers Wild Card matchup...NFL Playoffs 2025: Previewing Steelers vs. Ravens Wild Card matchup...Jayson Tatum claps back at ex-NBA star for ridiculous 'soft' take...Jimmy Butler's 'desired' destination revealed...NBA champ names $121-million reason for Jimmy Butler to join West team...Leaked audio shows Anthony Edwards trash-talking Zion Williamson...NBA fans react to hypothetical trade for Kevin Durant's reunion with the Warriors...Georgia QB opts out of NFL Draft, expected to enter the Transfer Portal...Is the TGL shot clock the future of professional golf?...Insane Tom Brady playoff stat shows just how great the G.O.A.T. really is...World’s first electric-assisted skis take the effort out of uphill climbs at CES 2025...Suárez says Inter Miami reunion with Messi and Neymar would be welcome but complicated...
Los Angeles fires updates: Teams, players and coaches affected by damage
Lakers game postponed amid Southern California wildfires
Emmanuel Acho among those evacuated from California wildfires
Ohio State fans make mistake of the year with wrong bowl game tickets
Another deceased NFL player had CTE at time of his death: report
Novak Djokovic on unfinished tennis and what comes after
Two-sport star Bryce Boettcher makes decision about his future in football, baseball
Deion Sanders is willing to make the jump to the NFL under certain circumstances
University in Michigan releases its 2025 list of banished words
Gregg Berhalter praises his USMNT tenure despite posting average coaching results
Morning coffee may lower risk of heart disease-related death, research suggests
The five-day slate in all its glory
Thoughts and prayers
If accurate, bettors may want to take notice
The Dame seal of approval
Maybe things aren't over for Tyreek Hill in Miami just yet...
Victor Wembanyama is ready for the circus
Further proof...
It was an excellent choice not to go with a dome in Upstate New York
Add it up
A big offseason for AG and the Lions
Get in the hole
