Georgia QB opts out of NFL Draft, expected to enter the Transfer Portal
By Tyler Reed
The transfer portal has thrown just another dramatic wrench into the world of college sports. Every day is a new day in the portal.
Now, coaches will be on the recruiting trail. as well as recruiting current players to stick around for another year.
On Thursday, the portal got a massive addition. According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has entered the portal.
Nakos had reported that Beck had intentions of entering the 2025 NFL Draft. However, those plans have now changed.
Beck has been the starter for the Bulldogs for the last two seasons. This year, Beck finished with 3,485 yards passing as well as 28 touchdown passes.
Also, during his time with the program, Beck was a part of two national championship teams. However, he was not the starting quarterback for those teams.
The news that Beck is entering the portal comes as kind of a shock. Normally, the starting quarterback for a playoff team isn't looking for greener pastures.
However, this new era of college sports continues to change by the hour. Suitors for Beck will be lined up, waiting to speak with the quarterback. The time of feeling wanted is now for Beck.
