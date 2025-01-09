Lakers game postponed amid Southern California wildfires
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets was postponed by the NBA, the league announced, as firefighters continued to battle wildfires in the Southern California area.
"The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time," the league said in a statement. "The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time. We are grateful for the thousands of local firefighters and first responders who have demonstrated enormous bravery. Our prayers remain with those affected by the unimaginable devastation caused by the wildfires."
The announcement comes as little surprise. Just Wednesday, the NHL postponed a game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com arena. In the meantime, another fire emerged in the Hollywood Hills, covering 50 acres.
According to the Los Angeles Times, three active wildfires are still burning in the region as of Thursday morning. Although downtown Los Angeles has not been directly impacted by the fires, attending a sporting event is a secondary concern for many within the Lakers' fan base.
Authorities who spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday said the toll from the fires is still being calculated, with the number of casualties expected to rise as cadaver dogs and search crews search the rubble of homes in the Pacific Palisades area.
