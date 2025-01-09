Ohio State fans make mistake of the year with wrong bowl game tickets
By Tyler Reed
The Ohio State Buckeyes fanbase is reeling after their dominant performance against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
The team will play the Texas Longhorns on Friday in the Cotton Bowl Classic for a spot in the national championship.
RELATED: College Football Playoff Semifinal 2025: Previewing Cotton Bowl between Texas and Ohio State
The vibes are at an all-time high in Columbus, and fans couldn't be more ready for the game. However, some fans may have gotten so excited that they purchased tickets for the wrong game.
Jonny McGonigal, who covers Penn State football for PennLive.com, shared the greatest story of 2025.
McGonigal claims that he ran into a few Buckeyes fans in the elevator at the Orange Bowl who told him they accidentally purchased tickets for the wrong game.
Yes, the Orange Bowl is not in Texas but rather in Miami, Florida. McGonigal tweeted that the fans claim they read the bracket wrong when buying the tickets.
This is a clear case of Ohio State being known as a football school, as reading comprehension may be falling behind.
Or, maybe it was just a few excited fans who were ready for a trip of a lifetime. Truthfully, they got the better end of the deal. Being in Miami while harsh winter weather hits Ohio is a big-time win.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka Doncic injury update
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Why the Fubo/Hulu announcement is a big deal