Emmanuel Acho among those evacuated from California wildfires
Emmanuel Acho said on FS1's The Facility on Thursday that he was one of the thousands of Southern California residents forced to evacuate their homes as multiple wildfires blanketed the region.
"Producers have had to evacuate their houses," Acho said. "We have some producers working from home. I had to evacuate my house last night due to the fire in the Hollywood Hills."
Acho is fortunate. The Sunset Fire, which started Wednesday evening in Hollywood, was contained after it burned through 42 acres. Three other fires remain active in the region, forcing many in the sports world to adjust.
The NBA announced Thursday morning it was postponing the game between the Lakers and Charlotte Bobcats at Crypto.com Arena. On Wednesday, the NHL announced it was postponing a game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at the same venue.
Acho posted a video of himself evacuating on his Instagram account Wednesday night.
It's been a tumultuous week for Acho. Last Friday, he was named in a lawsuit levied against Fox Sports, FS1, and several former and current employees of the network. Skip Bayless' former hair stylist, Noushin Faraji, alleges that Speak host Joy Taylor slept with Acho in an attempt to advance her career.
Marcellus Wiley, Acho's former co-host on Speak For Yourself, said on his podcast that he had heard "multiple times" that Acho slept with Taylor.
"Part of the reason it was suggested that they do a show together is because of these allegations in the lawsuit that they were sleeping together, conspiring to get that to go," Wiley said.
Fortunately evacuation orders lifted in Acho's neighborhood. The details of the lawsuit left enough on his plate without the threat of wildfires burning out of control.
