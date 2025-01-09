Leaked audio shows Anthony Edwards trash talking Zion Williamson
The NBA has consistently suffered a major dip in TV ratings over the last decade or so. Many have labeled the product as boring.
It's surprising that the NBA was slammed with this tag since the level of talent in the league is at an all-time high. To be honest, the only thing stopping the league from flourishing again is the mentality of the players.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards reveals Draymond Green's crucial advice after Team USA's gold medal run
Fans saw a perfect example of the same during the recent clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans. The game featured a clash between two highly entertaining players in Anthony Edwards and Zion Williamson.
Speaking of the matchup, a leaked audio has surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) which shows a verbal spat between the two stars.
Anthony Edwards: "Foul!”
Zion Williamson: “That sh*t is soft as f*ck”
Edwards: “Foul, foul n****!”
Over the years, many have claimed that Edwards reminds them of old-school NBA player. There are a plethora of reasons behind that comparison, with Ant's ability to trash talk being one of them.
In addition to that, Edwards has the capability to back up his trash talk with incredible scoring performances on the court.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards' savage 2-word response to his haters
In the above-attached video, Ant was on the bench, but he did his best to mess up Williamson's concentration in hopes of giving his team a slight edge.
Now that's what you call entertaining and if more players in the modern era started playing like Ant, it wouldn't take much effort for the NBA to climb sensational heights in TV ratings.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Stephen Curry looks defeated
CFB: Previewing the CFP Semis
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
GOLF/SPORTS MEDIA: TGL gets off to a great start