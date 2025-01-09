Jimmy Butler's 'desired' destination revealed
By Max Weisman
Imagine a Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Jimmy Butler. That's reportedly a big possibility as the Miami Heat star is expected to be traded ahead of the NBA's February 6 trade deadline.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, team officials around the league believe that "the [Phoneix] Suns are the destination Butler desires on the other side of his standoff with the Heat. You hear the same sentiment even from executives with teams that have been mentioned as potential Butler suitors."
Fischer added that Butler wants to play with Durant and Booker and that there's a likelihood Suns owner Mat Ishbia would give him a contract extension. On a Tuesday appearance on ESPN First Take, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Suns are the only team willing to pay Butler what he wants, so a trade between the two teams makes the most sense for both sides.
The most logical trade piece the Heat would get in return for Butler would be Suns guard Bradley Beal, who the Suns have recently moved to the bench. However, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the Heat wouldn't be willing to take on Beal's contract, even if the trade included a future first-round pick, which means a third team would be necessary to complete the deal.
At the same time, this might be a trade Phoenix needs to make. Expectations were high entering this season, but the Suns find themselves at 16-19 and 12th in the Western Conference. There's still time for the Suns to make a run and secure a playoff spot, but time is running out. Finding that third team to complete this trade is imperative for the Suns' season.
Part of the reason Phoenix benched Beal was his lackluster defensive play and adding Butler, a player who affects the game on both sides of the ball, would improve Phoneix defensively.
